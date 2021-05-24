Dua Lipa Rejects Accusations Of Anti Semitism

The claims were made in a New York Times attack ad...



*Dua Lipa* has rejected accusations of anti-semitism lodged against her.



The UK pop star has voiced her opinion on violence in the Middle East, decrying Israeli violence and speaking up in favour of Palestinian rights.



Over the weekend *an attack ad in the New York Times* accused her of anti semitism, alongside fellow high profile stars Bella and Gigi Hadid.



The advert was paid for by Rabbi Shmuley Boteach and World Values Network, and accused the trio of having “vilified the Jewish State”.







this full page ad published in the NYT today??? pic.twitter.com/NGtygtEinD



— Matthew (@matthewduchesne) May 22, 2021



In a statement, Dua hit back, claiming the advert was a “blatant misrepresentation of who I am and what I stand for.”



She writes: "This is the price you pay for defending Palestinian human rights against an Israeli government whose actions in Palestine both Human Rights Watch and the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem accuse of persecution and discrimination."



Dua Lipa's statement in full:



I utterly reject the false and appalling allegations that were published today in The New York Times advertisement taken out by the World Values Network. This is the price you pay for defending Palestinian human rights against an Israeli government whose actions in Palestine both Human Rights Watch and the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem accuse of persecution and discrimination.



I take this stance because I believe that everyone — Jews, Muslims and Christians — have the right to live in peace as equal citizens of a state they choose. The World Values Network are shamelessly using my name to advance their ugly campaign with falsehoods and blatant misrepresentation of who I am and what I stand for.



I stand in solidarity with all oppressed people and reject all forms of racism.







pic.twitter.com/Wcdr5E1jCA



— DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) May 22, 2021



Related: *Dua Lipa Is The Perfect Pop Star For These Times*



- - -



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.



Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



*Buy Clash Magazine*