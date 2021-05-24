Coldplay, Jorja Smith To Play Radio 1's Big Weekend Of Live Music 2021

Plus, all locations revealed for the Bank Holiday spectacular...



*Coldplay* and *Jorja Smith* will play Radio 1’s Big Weekend of Live Music 2021, it has been confirmed.



The Bank Holiday spectacular runs between May 28th to 31st, and will feature over 120 performances.



A host of special sites across the UK have been sought out, with *Radio 1’s Big Weekend of Live Music 2021* utilising all manner of locations.



*Coldplay* have confirmed they will play the event, performing in Whitby Abbey in North Yorkshire - famously the site that inspired Bram Stoker's Dracula.



Jorja Smith will also perform, with the Mercury nominee choosing North London's elegant Alexandra Palace as the site of her set.



Elsewhere, Ed Sheeran will perform at Suffolk arts complex Snape Maltings, while AJ Tracey will take hold of The Regal, a basketball court in South London.



Royal Blood perform on Brighton Pier, while the full rundown can be found *HERE.*



Fancy catching the action? BBC One will also broadcast a 90 minute Big Weekend special hosted by Radio 1 Breakfast host Greg James, while Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2021: Best Bits (Saturday May 29th, 10.20– 11.50pm) will bring together specially selected highlights.



