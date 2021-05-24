Wait. Olly Murs Is Writing For K-Pop Stars Tomorrow x Together

He's credited on their new album...



UK pop star *Olly Murs* is the surprise contributor to *Tomorrow x Together's* new album.



The group's second album 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE' is due to be released on May 31st, and it's expected to bring the Big Hit group to new levels of fame.



The five-piece have shared further details about the record, including the credit list for each song on the tracklisting.



Curiously, Olly Murs is credited on the album - he's listed as a co-writer on third track 'Magic'.



Some fans are excited...







if you aren’t from the uk i don’t think you understand that having olly murs on a track is a BIG DEAL he was one of the biggest artists of the 2000/2010’s in the uk



— riley day 7°C (@DO11SOOB1N) May 24, 2021



Others, less so:







i want to know what fucking dimension we entered where olly murs writes for tomorrow x together



— EXAM ⁷ᴳ ❆ and 1759 others (@triviawishlist) May 24, 2021



Olly Murs was in the public eye back in 2017 after *sparking mass panic in central London* by asserting that a gunman was loose in department store Selfriges.



The UK star has yet to officially comment on his role in the making of the song - we're sure it'll be an intriguing story, however.



'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE' will be released on May 31st.



- - -



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.



Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



*Buy Clash Magazine*