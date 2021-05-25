Charlamagne Tha God Takes The L + Apologizes To Kwame Brown

Charlamagne Tha God Takes The L + Apologizes To Kwame Brown

SOHH

Published

Hip-hop radio host Charlamagne tha God came to The Breakfast Club on Monday morning humbled after last week’s back-and-forth with retired NBA player Kwame Brown. Charlamagne was contrite in apologizing to Brown for their previous exchange that turned real personal real fast. Charlamagne Tha God Admits He Was Wrong Kwame Brown has been on a […]

