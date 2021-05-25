Hip-hop radio host Charlamagne tha God came to The Breakfast Club on Monday morning humbled after last week’s back-and-forth with retired NBA player Kwame Brown. Charlamagne was contrite in apologizing to Brown for their previous exchange that turned real personal real fast. Charlamagne Tha God Admits He Was Wrong Kwame Brown has been on a […]Full Article
Charlamagne Tha God Takes The L + Apologizes To Kwame Brown
SOHH0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Funk Flex Won’t Let Charlamagne Tha God Forget His Criminal Past
SOHH
Hip-hop media personality Charlamagne tha God may have smoothed things over in his feud with ex-NBA player Kwame Brown, but rival..