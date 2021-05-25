WATCH: John Cena Apologizes in Fluent Mandarin for Calling Taiwan a Country During Fast & Furious Promotion
Actor and WWE star John Cena has apologized to China after referring to Taiwan as a country in a recent interview.Full Article
The biggest movie release this weekend isn’t in the United States. It’s in China. With the Asian box office largely recovered..