From the start of the Covid nightmare, my opposition to mask mandates, on both philosophical and scientific levels, has been abundantly clear. My family and I have only worn masks when absolutely required and, by some miracle, none of us, despite being extremely social, ever got sick. Now that the pandemic is effectively over in […]Full Article
10 Questions about Mask Mandates the News Media Won’t Ask Because They Can’t Answer Them
Mediaite0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
What you need to know about the governor’s lifting of local COVID-19 restrictions & how it impacts you
ABC Action News
Many of you have questions about the governor’s executive order ending all COVID-19 mandates and restrictions. ABC Action News..