10 Questions about Mask Mandates the News Media Won’t Ask Because They Can’t Answer Them

10 Questions about Mask Mandates the News Media Won’t Ask Because They Can’t Answer Them

Mediaite

Published

From the start of the Covid nightmare, my opposition to mask mandates, on both philosophical and scientific levels, has been abundantly clear. My family and I have only worn masks when absolutely required and, by some miracle, none of us, despite being extremely social, ever got sick. Now that the pandemic is effectively over in […]

Full Article