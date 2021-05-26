The streamer has made a robust business out of Christmas fare, and its original movies such as `Jingle Jangle`, `A Christmas Prince`, `The Christmas Chronicles` and `The Princess Switch`, which was inspired by Lohan`s `The Parent Trap`, have become instant and repeatable holiday classicFull Article
Lindsay Lohan to make acting comeback with Netflix`s Christmas romantic comedy
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Lindsay Lohan to make comeback with Netflix's Christmas romantic comedy
American actress Lindsay Lohan is best known for her roles in the remake of 'Freaky Friday' and cult film 'Mean Girls'.
Zee News
Lindsay Lohan Stages Acting Comeback With Netflix Christmas Movie
Lindsay Lohan is about to "Jingle Bell Rock" her way onto your Netflix queue. The streaming platform announced Monday, May 24 that..
E! Online