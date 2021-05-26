Elliot Page posts a landmark shirtless photo in `first swim trunks`

Elliot Page posts a landmark shirtless photo in `first swim trunks`

Mid-Day

Published

In the image, Elliot Page flashes a huge smile as he flaunts his physique dressed in maroon trunks. His washboard abs catch the eye and Elliot completes the look with a baseball cap and sunglasses.

Full Article