In the image, Elliot Page flashes a huge smile as he flaunts his physique dressed in maroon trunks. His washboard abs catch the eye and Elliot completes the look with a baseball cap and sunglasses.Full Article
Elliot Page posts a landmark shirtless photo in `first swim trunks`
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Elliot Page Shares ‘First Swim Trunks’ Photo
Wibbitz Top Stories
Elliot Page Shares
‘First Swim Trunks’ Photo.
Page posted the shirtless
picture on Instagram on
May 24 with..
More coverage
Elliot Page Bares Ripped Abs in Shirtless Photo to Celebrate His First Pair of Swim Trunks
Elliot Page has shared a shirtless selfie to show off his ripped abs! The 34-year-old The Umbrella Academy star took to his social..
Just Jared