Trump Aide Says Mar-a-Lago Proprietor is ‘Missing Being President Terribly’

Trump Aide Says Mar-a-Lago Proprietor is ‘Missing Being President Terribly’

Mediaite

Published

An aide to former President and current Florida resort proprietor Donald Trump says talk of a presidential run is driven by the fact that the ex-prez misses “being president terribly.” Since leaving office under the cloud of the Capitol insurrection, Trump’s audiences have often consisted of guests at his Mar-a-Lago resort, but according to Politico […]

Full Article