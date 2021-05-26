Singer Akon’s Range Rover stolen from gas station in Atlanta
Published
The musician's SVU was stolen while he was fueling up the vehicle at a gas station in Atlanta Tuesday night.Full Article
Published
The musician's SVU was stolen while he was fueling up the vehicle at a gas station in Atlanta Tuesday night.Full Article
Akon had to call in the police early on Tuesday after his Range Rover was stolen during a stop at a petrol station in Atlanta,..
Akon left the car running, but the Range Rover was later recovered by police.