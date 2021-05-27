Chicago rapper Lil Durk is gearing up to drop a collaboration album with Atlanta’s Lil Baby. Ahead of the album’s release, Durkio went to social media to drop a teaser of some new music from the ambitious project. Lil Durk Gives A Sneak Preview Of Lil Baby Joint Album The hip-hop super-team of Lil Durk […]Full Article
Lil Durk Teases New Song From Joint Album W/ Lil Baby
