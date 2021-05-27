The New York Knicks stomped the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of the playoffs Wednesday night, with a performance that ensured Madison Square Garden was maintained at a deafening roar for almost the entire fourth quarter. Days after suffering a devastating loss to the Hawks — thanks to a game-winning shot from Trae Young — […]Full Article
Knicks Fans — And LeBron James — Blown Away By MSG-Rocking Win Against Atlanta Hawks
