Track Of The Day 26/5 - Chinatown Slalom

'You Can Bet Your Hat On It'



Liverpool four-piece *Chinatown Slalom* have an immaculate songwriting record.



The band only ever release something if they're 100% happy with it - any less just won't do.



As such, they've put their name against some superb singles. 2019 ultra-bop 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?' sparked a flurry of hype, with the quartet spending 2020 writing in the studio.



New EP 'Meet The Parents' is the result, and it could rank as Chinatown Slalom's most impressive document yet.



Here's a note from the band...



“The phrase ‘Meet The Parents’ sums up the EP and how it’s being brought to the world. We’re self-aware enough to know [the music industry is like] playing a fake game and we want people to know that we’re playing it. It’s like we’re in a relationship and we’re meeting the parents for the first time. You still want to be yourself but you’re wearing a nice suit and you’ve brushed your hair.”



New single 'You Can Bet Your Hat On It' leads the way, and it's a golden return - a bewitching, immediately addictive slice of indie pop, that seems to recall everyone from Jungle to Vampire Weekend and back again.



Topped off by a delicious trumpet solo, 'You Can Be Your Hat On It' has a deft, satirical touch to the lyrics, while the colour-soaked Harry Deadman video is a must-watch.



Check it out now.



- - -



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.



Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



*Buy Clash Magazine*