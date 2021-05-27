Rap star Coi Leray isn’t taking any criticism today, no matter how small. The rising hip-hop artist was quick to fire back a response after Alabama rapper/singer Yung Bleu seemed to suggest she didn’t deserve her BET Awards nomination for Best New Artist. Coi Leray Shoots Back At Yung Bleu Coi Leray sensed some drama […]Full Article
Coi Leray Fires Back At Yung Bleu For BET Awards Comment
