Coi Leray Fires Back At Yung Bleu For BET Awards Comment

Coi Leray Fires Back At Yung Bleu For BET Awards Comment

SOHH

Published

Rap star Coi Leray isn’t taking any criticism today, no matter how small. The rising hip-hop artist was quick to fire back a response after Alabama rapper/singer Yung Bleu seemed to suggest she didn’t deserve her BET Awards nomination for Best New Artist. Coi Leray Shoots Back At Yung Bleu Coi Leray sensed some drama […]

Full Article