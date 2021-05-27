Miami Beach Restrictions For Memorial Day Weekend: What You Need To Know
Miami Beach is making big plans for big crowds for Memorial Day weekend, which includes plenty of restrictions.Full Article
CBS4's Eliott Rodriguez and Lauren Pastrana spoke with Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez.
The 200 volunteers will help keep the peace over the Memorial Day weekend.