`Friends: Reunion` best moments: From Justin Bieber`s fashion show to Lady Gaga

`Friends: Reunion` best moments: From Justin Bieber`s fashion show to Lady Gaga

Mid-Day

Published

Sending chills down the spines of `Friends` fans, the special had too much stuff included - the one hour and 40 minutes special made them laugh, cry and sort of grin as they observed the cast slip right back into their old characters and relationships. It was absolutely worth the year and a half wait, and now anyone can watch it...

Full Article