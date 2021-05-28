Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are parents to Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14 and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Maddox, 19, is not subject to the custody decision.Full Article
Brad Pitt wins joint custody of kids with ex-wife Angelina Jolie
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Angelina Jolie Criticizes Judge's Tentative Ruling as Brad Pitt Is Awarded More Custody: Source
People
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's custody dispute continues following their 2016 split
Sieg für Brad Pitt: Geteiltes Sorgerecht für seine Kids
Cover Video DE STUDIO
Brad Pitt wins joint custody of his children
Cover Video STUDIO
More coverage
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie given joint custody of children
Bang Media International Limited
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reportedly been awarded joint custody over their children, as Brad is said to be “so..
Brad Pitt granted joint custody of kids
IndiaTimes