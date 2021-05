The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani in a drugs probe that emerged post the late actor’s death. According to reports, Pithani has been arrested from Hyderabad by the investigating agency. In the past, Siddharth Pithani has been questioned by the NCB on several occasion. This development has come in weeks before Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary, June 14.