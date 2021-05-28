On Menstrual Hygiene Day, Manushi has been roped in by UNICEF to raise awareness on the issue in India. The actress has been raising awareness about it for the past four years through her non-profit advocacy platform Project Shakti.Full Article
Manushi roped in by UNICEF to raise awareness on menstrual hygiene in India
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Menstrual Hygiene Day 2021: Manushi Chhillar roped in by UNICEF to raise awareness on menstrual hygiene in India!
For the last four years, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar has been working towards raising awareness on menstrual hygiene in India..
Zee News