Manushi roped in by UNICEF to raise awareness on menstrual hygiene in India

Mid-Day

Published

On Menstrual Hygiene Day, Manushi has been roped in by UNICEF to raise awareness on the issue in India. The actress has been raising awareness about it for the past four years through her non-profit advocacy platform Project Shakti.

