MØ's 'Live To Survive' Is Searching For Brighter Days

And let's face it, we could all use that...



Nordic pop auteur *MØ* returns with new single 'Live To Survive'.



The track finds MØ working alongside UK producer SG Lewis, an electronic prodigy who is rapidly becoming a pop force.



Co-written with Caroline Ailin, it's a song about searching for rays of sunshine, attempting to break through the negativity of the everyday and locate optimism.



A song about mistakes and recovery, she comments: “[It’s] very much about pulling yourself through a shitty time and coming back stronger on the other side. But it's also about forgiving yourself for those mistakes. It's going to happen a few times in your life, so you need to get back on the horse.”



Her first statement since 'Forever Neverland', 'Live To Survive' opens a fresh chapter for the pop trailblazer.



Tune in now.



Photo Credit: *Riccardo Castano*



- - -



