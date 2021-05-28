Trump Goes After ‘RINO’ and Fox Board Member Paul Ryan: ‘Fox Will Never Be the Same!’

Trump Goes After ‘RINO’ and Fox Board Member Paul Ryan: ‘Fox Will Never Be the Same!’

Mediaite

Published

Former President Donald Trump is not impressed with former House Speaker and current Fox Corp board member Paul Ryan. In a statement sent to his Save America PAC distribution list, the ex-President blasted Ryan as a Republican in Name Only (“RINO”) after the former Congressman from Wisconson spoke out against “outrage peddlers” and seemed to […]

Full Article