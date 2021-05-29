Dear Abby: Wife wants out of husband’s fling in swinging lifestyle

Dear Abby: My husband, to whom I’ve been married since July of 2016, has recently caved in to pressure from friends to participate in “swinger” behavior. He wants me to be included, but I really don’t want to. The other female has lesbian tendencies that make me uncomfortable. Her boyfriend is juggling two partners at once, alternating nights for each one. My husband has told him he can do whatever he wants in front of us, which I find awkward and embarrassing. I don’t want to be a spoilsport, but I feel he is being unfair to me. How do I put the genie back in the bottle without ruining my marriage and friendships? We’ve lived together since 2005, and the pressure is getting worse now that we’re married.