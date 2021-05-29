Hip-hop power couple JAY-Z and Beyoncé have been making headlines for spending their well-earned money. According to reports, the legendary artists are rumored to have purchased the world’s most expensive car. JAY-Z + Beyoncé Buy World’s Most Expensive Car It’s rumored that JAY-Z and Beyoncé shelled out some serious funds for one of the finest […]Full Article
JAY-Z + Beyoncé Rumored To Buy World’s Most Expensive Car
SOHH0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Beyonce and Jay Z Bought the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, World’s Most Expensive Car
Earlier this week, Rolls-Royce unveiled its first coachbuilding project in a long time and the first in a series of three..
autoevolution
JAY-Z & Beyoncé May Have Purchased World’s Most Expensive Car
The custom Rolls-Royce Boat Tail convertible car comes with a double fridge for champagne and a full outdoor picnic set.
HipHopDX