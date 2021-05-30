Actor Gavin MacLeod, ‘The Love Boat’ Captain, Dies At The Age Of 90
Published
Gavin MacLeod, known most notably for his television roles on “The Love Boat” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” died Saturday at the age of 90.Full Article
Published
Gavin MacLeod, known most notably for his television roles on “The Love Boat” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” died Saturday at the age of 90.Full Article
Beloved TV actor Gavin MacLeod, best known for his roles on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "The Love Boat," has died.
Actor Gavin MacLeod, famous for his roles on “The Love Boat” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” has died. He was 90 years..