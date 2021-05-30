Starring television superstar Sidharth Shukla and the beautiful Sonia Rathee, Broken But Beautiful 3 is the broken love story of Agastya and Rumi.Full Article
Broken But Beautiful 3: Roller-coaster of love, obsession, heartbreak and drama
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
`Broken But Beautiful` song `Mere Liye`: Sidharth-Sonia`s chemistry look lovely
ALTBalaji`s romantic drama `Broken But Beautiful 3` song `Mere Liye` is out. Akhil Sachdeva`s composition tells the tale of love..
Mid-Day
'Broken But Beautiful 3': Sidharth Shukla-Sonia Rathee's song 'Mere Liye' is a tale of love and heartbreak
From what we can make out in the video, the song is about Agastya's obsession and denial towards Rumi.
DNA