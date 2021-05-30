As for why Rudd, who played Phoebe`s husband Mike, and Sprouse, who portrayed Ross` son Ben, weren`t involved in the reunion, it sounds as though there were just too many stars to fit in with so little time.Full Article
`Friends Reunion` director reveals why Paul Rudd and Cole Sprouse were missing
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
‘Friends: The Reunion': Why Paul Rudd, Cole Sprouse and More Were Missing
The Wrap
*Warning: This post contains spoilers for “Friends: The Reunion”*
For a special that was filmed and edited much..