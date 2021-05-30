`Friends Reunion` director reveals why Paul Rudd and Cole Sprouse were missing

`Friends Reunion` director reveals why Paul Rudd and Cole Sprouse were missing

Mid-Day

Published

As for why Rudd, who played Phoebe`s husband Mike, and Sprouse, who portrayed Ross` son Ben, weren`t involved in the reunion, it sounds as though there were just too many stars to fit in with so little time.

Full Article