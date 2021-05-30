Meera Chopra denies vaccine allegations

Actress Meera Chopra’s excitement after having been vaccinated for the Covid-19 virus was short-lived. As soon as she announced on social media that she had received her first jab, a controversy cropped up. Some sources revealed on social media that Meera had been registered as a front line worker with the Municipal corporation in Thane, Maharashtra to allow her to get vaccinated on priority. The actress came under scrutiny and criticism for this development and social media followers used this incident to highlight malpractices in the vaccination process across the state.