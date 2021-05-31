Actor, friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Russian citizen Steven Seagal has joined a pro-Kremlin political party, according to an announcement from the party itself.Full Article
Actor and Putin Enthusiast Steven Seagal Joins Pro-Kremlin Political Party
Mediaite0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Russia: Hollywood actor Steven Seagal joins pro-Kremlin party
The US actor, a longtime admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin, says he wants to crack down on businesses that harm the..
Deutsche Welle