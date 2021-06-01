In Tulsa, the city that still bears the scars of a 1921 racial massacre, African-American residents are eagerly awaiting the arrival of President Joe Biden.Full Article
100 years after Tulsa race massacre, Black residents await Biden, and reparations
Digital Journal0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
More coverage
Biden Issues Proclamation on 100th Anniversary of Tulsa Race Massacre: ‘We Will Never Forget’
Mediaite
President Joe Biden issued a proclamation Monday that May 31, 2021, will be a “Day of Remembrance: 100 Years After the 1921 Tulsa..