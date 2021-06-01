TV actor Karan Mehra gets bail after arrest over fight with wife Nisha Rawal
Published
Opening up on the incident, Karan Mehra's friend and colleague, actor Rohan Mehra, says he never realised there was a problem between the couple.Full Article
Published
Opening up on the incident, Karan Mehra's friend and colleague, actor Rohan Mehra, says he never realised there was a problem between the couple.Full Article
Police said that the couple had a fight on Monday night and during the argument, Karan allegedly pushed his wife against the wall.