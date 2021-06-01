Rap rookie Coi Leray had to deal with something every newcomer goes through at some point in their careers. A dead crowd. The hip-hop star pulled through at a recent concert to a less than enthusiastic crowd of people standing motionless during her set. It’s hard to tell if they were just stunned, not entertained […]Full Article
Coi Leray Addresses The Quiet AF Concert Crowd
