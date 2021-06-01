Coachella’s Happening But Not Until These 2022 Dates

Coachella’s Happening But Not Until These 2022 Dates

SOHH

Published

The Coachella Music & Art festival is officially gearing up for a mighty return even if it means you’ll be waiting practically an entire year to turn up with your favorite artists. The organization has announced plans to bounce back from a nixed COVID-19 2020 and 2021 rollout next year. Coachella’s Happening But Not Until… […]

Full Article