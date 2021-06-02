Romy Walthall, ‘Face/Off' and ‘House of Usher’ actress, dead at 57

Romy Walthall, ‘Face/Off' and ‘House of Usher’ actress, dead at 57

FOXNews.com

Published

Actress Romy Walthall, best known for her roles in “Face/Off” and “The House Of Usher,” died May 19 in Los Angeles from cardiac arrest. She was 57.

Full Article