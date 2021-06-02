"It was for all of us, I think. Even Courteney [Cox] we got tears out of! And I don`t even know she`s so, you know, not emotional," Jennifer Aniston said.Full Article
Jennifer reminisces emotional return to `Friends` sets during reunion special
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Jennifer Aniston reminisces emotional return to 'Friends' sets during reunion special
"It was a sucker punch in the heart in a way," Aniston said of the experience, which was filmed for `Friends: The Reunion`, now..
Zee News