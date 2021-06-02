Sinead O'Connor To Boycott Woman's Hour

She says her interview was "extremely offensive and even misogynistic..."



*Sinead O'Connor* will boycott BBC radio show Woman's Hour, calling a recent interview "extremely offensive and even misogynistic..."



The Irish singer recently penned her memoir Rememberings, and appeared on the radio staple to discuss the book, and recent adventures in her life.



Chatting to host Emma Barnett, the interview took a frosty turn when the broadcaster brought up a quote from Telegraph writer Neil McCormick, in which *he referred to her* as “the crazy lady in pop’s attic”.



At the time, the vocalist commented:



“I think it’s a bit extreme to make the Jane Eyre comparison, I don’t think I’ve ever been perceived as ‘the crazy lady in pop’s attic’ as represented in Jane Eyre… It’s not like I’m trying to attack people with knives or trying to strangle people while I’m walking around in my nightdress.”



Speaking on social media afterwards, Sinead O'Connor confirmed she would now be boycotting Woman's Hour and due to their "offensive" questioning.



Referring to the Neil McCormick quote, she said "at that point I should have ended it. I will absolutely never do Women’s hour again."



Woman's Hour have yet to comment. Find Sinead O'Connor's statement below.







Actually found the interview with @Emmabarnett extremely offensive and even misogynistic. One abusive and invalidating question or statement after another: "madwoman in the attic" At that point I should have ended it. I will absolutely never do Women’s hour again.



— Sinead O'Connor (Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) June 1, 2021



Photo Credit: *Donal Moloney*



