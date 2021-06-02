Shreya Ghoshal shares first photo of son Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya

Shreya Ghoshal shares first photo of son Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya

Mid-Day

Published

"Be blessed little one. Shine your light in this beautiful world and carry your parents love in every moment of your long, healthy life. I can`t wait to meet you," actor Dia Mirza, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, commented.

Full Article