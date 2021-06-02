Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Billie Eilish 'Happier Than Ever, The World Tour' U.K Tour Dates

Your chance to attend 'Happier Than Ever, The World Tour' U.K concert dates courtesy of O2...



Following the release of her latest single *‘Your Power’,** Billie Eilish* has announced the first leg of '*Happier Than Ever, The World Tour'* set to commence in February 2022.



Starting *February 3* in New Orleans, the 32-date North American arena run will be making stops across North America, before heading across the Atlantic for an 18-date arena tour across Europe and the United Kingdom, starting *June 3*.



Last week *Priority Tickets* for Billie Eilish 'Happier Than Ever, The World Tour' were released ahead of the general sale on Friday, given demand for live music they naturally flew out the door like butterflies into a spring morning.



We are therefore* *extremely excited to announce CLASH have 4 pairs of tickets up for grabs!



*HOW TO ENTER:*



A dream opportunity for yourself and a friend to attend one of the Billie Eilish U.K concerts courtesy of the good folks at *O2*.



The ticket contest is open for *14 days. *To take part simply enter your details into the form below, winners will be selected at random and contacted within 48hrs of submissions closing.



- - -



'Your Power' is a world away from the future-facing digi-pop that adorned her Grammy winning successes, a spartan, whispered, folk-hewn palette that puts Clash in mind of Phoebe Bridgers.



The whispered intensity of the songwriting is matched to a simple but unforgettable video, in which Billie appears - alone, stranded - in the middle of a desert. A colossal snake wraps itself around her, the breath gradually crushed from her body before the camera pans out to darkness.



A metaphor for mental health issues, it was created and directed by Billie herself, and was shot in the Simi Valley alongside an actual 80lb anaconda snake.



- - -



- - -



*2022 EU/UK TOUR DATES*



*June 3 – SSE Arena – Belfast, UK*



*June 4 – 3Arena – Dublin, IE*



*June 5 – 3Arena – Dublin, IE*



*June 7 – AO Arena – Manchester, UK*



*June 8 – AO Arena – Manchester, UK*



*June 10 – The O2 – London, UK*



*June 11 – The O2 – London, UK*



*June 12 – The O2 – London, UK*



*June 14 – The SSE Hydro – Glasgow, UK*



*June 15 – Utilita Arena – Birmingham, UK*



*June 16 – The O2 – London, UK*



*June 18 – Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, NL*



*June 19 – Festhalle – Frankfurt, DE*



*June 21 – Lanxess Arena – Cologne, DE*



*June 22 – Accor Arena – Paris, FR*



*June 28 – Sportpaleis – Antwerp, BE*



*June 30 – Mercedes-Benz Arena – Berlin, DE*



*July 2 – Hallenstadion – Zurich, CH*



- - -



