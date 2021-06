Billie Eilish has a lot of fun with some girl friends in the just released “Lost Cause” music video! The 19-year-old singer dropped the song and video on Wednesday (June 2) morning. “‘Lost Cause’ SONG AND VIDEO OUT NOWWWWWW YEEEEEEEEE 😭 we had the time of our lives being hot & shooting this heeheeeeeehee🤗🤗🤗🤗 ENJOY [...]