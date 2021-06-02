Arizona Diamondbacks Analyst Bob Brenly Apologizes After Being Called Out By Mets’ Marcus Stroman for Comment With ‘Racist Undertones’
After mocking New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman for his durag, Arizona Diamondbacks analyst and former manager Bob Brenly apologized for what he considered to be “a poor attempt at humor.” The bad joke came during the fourth inning of Tuesday night’s Mets-Diamondbacks game in Arizona, while Stroman was on the mound. Yikes, @BALLYSPORTSAZ @Dbacks […]Full Article