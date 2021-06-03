Sophie Turner joins an all-star cast in the project that includes Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Juliette Binoche, Rosemarie DeWitt and Parker Posey.Full Article
Sophie Turner joins star cast of Michael Peterson drama `The Staircase`
The 'Game of Thrones' actor is returning to the HBO family to star in a based-on-a-true-story crime thriller.