Stunning pictures of Priyamani

Priyamani is quite a glam diva in real life and loves flaunting her scintillating avatar. The actress is currently the talk of the town. For the uninitiated, she is a part of one of the most espionage action-thrillers of this year titled The Family Man, which also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni. The trailer has managed to create the right amount of buzz on the internet. Priyamani’s pictures are a pure treat to the eyes. She turns a year older on June 3. Having said that, let’s take a look at some of her stunning pictures right here.