Mare of Easttown: Kate Winslet wins; slays!

Mare of Easttown: Kate Winslet wins; slays!

Mid-Day

Published

On this show, with Guy Pearce playing that fictional author Richard Ryan, we’re looking at a sleepy town called Easttown — I googled, it exists. He hooks up one random night, with a woman he meets at a bar, Mare (Kate Winslet), a cop, no less. 

Full Article