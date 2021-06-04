COVID spurs shutdown of Tom Cruise's MI 7 set
Paramount Pictures on Thursday temporarily shut down production on the British set of Tom Cruise's seventh 'Mission: Impossible' film after someone tested positive for coronavirus. "We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7' until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing," a Paramount spokesperson said in a statement. "We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation."Full Article