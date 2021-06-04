Jessie Ware Releases New Sizzler 'Hot N Heavy'

Co-produced by SG Lewis, no less...



South London disco queen *Jessie Ware* has shared new single 'Hot N Heavy'.



Out now, the track appears on the expanded edition - the Platinum Pleasure Edition, no less - of her 2020 album 'What's Your Pleasure?'.



One of our pandemic soundtracks, the album is expanded, and the studio offcuts are astonishing virile.



'Hot N Heavy' is a steamy disco mover, one that finds SG Lewis aligning with Jessie Ware in the studio.



Perfect for this spell of balmy weather in the UK, it shows that Jessie isn't quite done with her disco fever just yet.



Online now, it comes as tickets for her December UK tour go flying out of the door - best act quick...



Tune in now.



