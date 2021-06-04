Martina Topley-Bird Shares New EP Produced By Massive Attack's 3D

It's a three track affair...



*Martina Topley-Bird* has shared a new three track EP produced by Massive Attack's 3D.



The songwriter is back after a prolonged absence, with a full album project set to land later this year.



Propelled forward by her indomitable spirit, the LP is trailed by a brand new EP.



Out now, the three tracker re-unites Martina with a potent figure from her past work, allowing her to collaborate with Robert del Naja.



Also known as Massive Attack's 3D, he produced these three tracks, which all feature on the incoming record.



Pondering the Bristol link, she says: ¨Perhaps it has something to do with the layout, the weather and the history of the city?¨



She adds: “This EP is a complete journey, a preview of sort, of the complete album with 'Pure Heart' and 'Rain' framing the beginning and the end...”



Tune in now.