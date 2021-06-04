Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)

A reminder of his decade-long run...



Few writers match the success and popularity of *Noel Gallagher*. Prolific and productive, the former Oasis chief rightfully established himself as a fine songwriter early on.



With a career spanning more than twenty-five years, the past ten have seen the songwriter unlocking his creative potential in novel ways. Following his instincts more than previously, he continues to show the breadth and depth of his songcraft. - Following the explosive punk energy of Oasis’ repertoire, *Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds* became a versatile, experimental space that allowed the writer to move in whatever creative direction he desired, always seeking to test new techniques, frequently exploring different ways of working.



‘Back The Way We Came’ depicts an inspired selection of ‘best of’ material. Hand-picked, selected by Gallagher, the release is focused around the three studio albums and EP releases. Evidently keen to show the experimental path taken, the tracks leave a lasting, personal impression.



Opening the spectacle with ‘Everybody’s On the Run’, ‘The Death of You and Me’ and ‘AKA… What A Life!’ from his 2011 self-titled debut, makes for an energetic introduction outlined with precision, and this is immediately followed by the somewhat quieter ‘If I Had A Gun...’ and ‘In the Heat of the Moment’. - It makes sense to view Gallagher’s 2015’s ‘Chasing Yesterday’ as a means to distinctly show the relationship between the raw edges of the Oasis-directed spectrum of his work, his passion for free-flowing experimental sound and then let the expressive, versatile third record ‘Who Built the Moon?’ unfold.



The variation and surprise on offer is noticeable. Take the dream-like, folky track ‘Riverman’ compared with the prog-rock, neo-psychedelic force of ‘International Magic’ with the Spiritualized-esque ‘Come Together’ echoing dimension, not to mention the glitzy disco beats of ‘Black Star Dancing’. Then there is the big beat and Chemical Brothers influenced sonic design of ‘This is the Place’ and the poignant synth-laden ‘Blue Moon Rising’ where layers of noir mystique are present and pop quality aplenty, not neglecting the snippet resembling Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ that’s unveiled.



Seeing the sonic transformation presented across the release is enticing, and far from being a repetition of what’s known, the two new songs ‘We’re On Our Way Now’ and ‘Flying On the Ground’ represent moments of surprise.



Released earlier this year, the video for the aforementioned first track came inspired by French New Wave cinema. A stylish, soulful song, it captures the frustration of not getting to say goodbye as much as what can happen in situations where things are left unsaid. For its clarity, it is a mesmerising moment, whereas the more uncomplicated, upbeat ‘Flying On The Ground’ is infectious, an instant where soul and rich backing vocals come together, it highlights the extent to which Gallagher’s vocal ability has grown exponentially.



Not only does ‘Back the Way We Came’ come with a fitting title, it is an accurate and detailed account of Noel Gallagher’s work to date, showing the versatility of his constantly evolving journey as a special songwriter.



*8/10*



Words: *Susan Hansen *



