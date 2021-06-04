Gorgeous pictures of Shalini Pandey

Shalini Pandey began her journey with Arjun Reddy. She played the role of Preethi Shetty, who is a medico impressed with her performance in the film. Her sizzling chemistry with Vijay Deverakonda was most loved by film buffs. Her screen presence was highly appreciated, and from that point on, her career indeed took off. The stunner has also been the centre of attention for her stellar and sultry looks. Here’s a look at some super-hot pics of the actress.