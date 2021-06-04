Tampa Bay Rays minor league pitcher Tyler Zombro was hospitalized Thursday night, after he was hit in the head by a line drive while on the mound for the Durham Bulls. Zombro was reported to be in stable condition Friday morning. The comebacker to the mound was hit by Norfolk’s Brett Cumberland in the eighth […]Full Article
WATCH: Minor League Pitcher Takes a Hard Line Drive to the Head in Frightening Scene
