Camila Cabello is grabbing some food with her family! The 24-year-old “Havana” superstar was spotted chatting with her mom Sinuhe Estrabao and 14-year-old sister Sofia on Thursday (June 3) after lunch at the San Vincente Bungalows in West Hollywood, Calif. Camila showed off her legs in some colorful bike shorts along with an oversized white [...]