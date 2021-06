Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams are parents again! The 35-year-old Pretty Little Liars actress and the 39-year-old Suits star confirmed the surprising news on Friday (June 4). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Troian Bellisario Click inside to read more… And her name is…Elliot Rowena Adams! “Ms Elliot Rowena Adams joined us on [...]